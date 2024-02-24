Newfield High School ‘Roverines’ robotics team successful

The Newfield High School robotics team, the Roverines, recently displayed their skill and dedication at the VEX Over Under Robotics Competition in Farmingdale. The Roverines earned the Tournament Skills Champion trophy while reaching the finals of the tournament.

Newfield High School principal, Scott Graviano, was duly impressed with the work of the Roverines.

“Their dedication, hard work and passion displayed were truly inspiring,” Graviano said. “To reach the finals of a tournament as competitive as the VEX Over Under Competition is a testament to the Roverines’ talent and commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to have them represent Newfield High School at the upcoming New York State championship.”

The Roverines robotics team left no room for doubt about their abilities as they scored an impressive 257 points in the skills portion of the tournament. Their performance earned them the Tournament Skills title and set a new standard for excellence in the competition. The second-place robot trailed behind by 72 points, scoring 185 points. The performance earned the Roverines a well-deserved invitation to the highly prestigious VEX Robotics New York State Championship Tournament, which will take place Sunday, March 3, in Katonah. There, the Roverines will compete against other top-notch teams from across the state.

For more information regarding the Middle Country Central School District and its students’ achievements, please visit the district’s website at www.mccsd.net.