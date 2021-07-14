Rocky Point and Sound Beach beaches closed to bathing    

Sound Beach Property Owners Association East and Sound Beach Property Owners Association West in Sound Beach, Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point, Broadway Beach in Rocky Point, Terraces on the Sound in Rocky Point have all closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria in excess of acceptable criteria.

According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.

The beaches will reopen when further testing reveals that the bacteria have subsided to acceptable levels.

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 852-5822 or contact the Department’s Office of Ecology at 852-5760 during normal business hours. http://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/EnvironmentalQuality/Ecology/BeachMonitoringProgram.aspx

To view an interactive map of beach closures/advisories, visit: https://ny.healthinspections.us/ny_beaches/