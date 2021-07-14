Ocean State Job Lot brings back “Buy-Give-Get” program to provide backpacks for children in need

Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), the region’s premier privately-held discount retail chain with 146 stores throughout the Northeast, is pleased to announce the return of its “Buy-Give-Get” program to benefit children in need prior to the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Beginning Thursday, July 8, any customer who buys a backpack at OSJL for $15 and gives it back to the store as a donation to children in need, will get a $15 Crazy Deal Gift Card to be used for a future purchase online or at any Ocean State Job Lot store.

“Last year, school-aged students in underserved communities struggled to adapt to distance learning due to a lack of resources. Now, with more and more schools returning to in-person learning in September, these students may not have access to the basic items needed for a positive educational experience,” said David Sarlitto, Executive Director, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation. “Our customers have answered the call to help our veterans during past ‘Buy-Give-Get’ promotions, and we’re confident they’ll do the same for local school children in need.”

30,000 backpacks are available to purchase as part of the program and will be distributed to students in need across the region in partnership with the New England Patriots Foundation and the USA Veterans Military Support Foundation.

There are three Ocean State Job Lot stores on Long Island: Centereach, East Northport and North Babylon.

Founded in 1977, Ocean State Job Lot is a growing, privately held discount retail chain with 146 stores in New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, approximately 5,600 employees, and annual sales exceeding $800 million. Job Lot sells brand name, first quality merchandise at closeout prices. Shoppers find an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, seasonal products (holiday, gardening, patio, pool and beach supplies), and kitchen pantry staples at a fraction of their typical price. The company was named a “Best Midsize Employer” by Forbes Magazine and a US Best Managed Company by Deloitte.

The Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation has a long history of philanthropic leadership, supporting numerous causes, including feeding the hungry, helping the homeless, assisting veterans and military families, aiding animal rescue, caring for children, advancing healthcare, supporting the arts and promoting learning. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it distributed $15 million in PPE to school systems, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and police and fire departments across New England and the Northeast. Ocean State Job Lot is headquartered at 375 Commerce Park Road in the Quonset Point Business Park, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Phone: (401) 295-2672; Web: OceanStateJobLot.com.