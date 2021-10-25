Recipes: Chillingly creative drinks for Halloween

(Family Features) If you’re planning a monster bash this Halloween, brew up drinks so frightfully delicious that it will spook the taste buds of every little ghost, witch and goblin.

The Spooky Smoothie is a flavorful combination of vanilla milk and Greek yogurt, which is blended with ice and topped with whipped cream. The fun is all in the orange-tinted Limited Edition TruMoo Lowfat Vanilla Milk, so make sure to serve it in a clear glass. And ghosts will rise from the dead for the chocolaty Monster Mash Mudslide. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/TruMooMilk.

Both of these tasty concoctions feature TruMoo, which is made with 35 percent less total sugar than the leading chocolate and vanilla milk competitor and has no high fructose corn syrup. That’s one thing that won’t scare you this Halloween season

Spooky Smoothie

Yield: 4 servings

3 cups Limited Edition TruMoo Lowfat Vanilla Milk, orange color

1 1/2 cups lowfat vanilla Greek yogurt

5 cups ice cubes

1/4 cup fat free whipped cream

Candy corn for garnish, optional