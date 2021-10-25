Recipes: Chillingly creative drinks for Halloween
(Family Features) If you’re planning a monster bash this Halloween, brew up drinks so frightfully delicious that it will spook the taste buds of every little ghost, witch and goblin.
The Spooky Smoothie is a flavorful combination of vanilla milk and Greek yogurt, which is blended with ice and topped with whipped cream. The fun is all in the orange-tinted Limited Edition TruMoo Lowfat Vanilla Milk, so make sure to serve it in a clear glass. And ghosts will rise from the dead for the chocolaty Monster Mash Mudslide. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/TruMooMilk.
Both of these tasty concoctions feature TruMoo, which is made with 35 percent less total sugar than the leading chocolate and vanilla milk competitor and has no high fructose corn syrup. That’s one thing that won’t scare you this Halloween season
Spooky Smoothie
Yield: 4 servings
- 3 cups Limited Edition TruMoo Lowfat Vanilla Milk, orange color
- 1 1/2 cups lowfat vanilla Greek yogurt
- 5 cups ice cubes
- 1/4 cup fat free whipped cream
- Candy corn for garnish, optional
- In blender, combine vanilla milk, yogurt and ice cubes. Blend on high speed until smooth and creamy.
- To serve, pour into serving glasses. Top with whipped cream and candy corn.
Monster Mash Mudslide
Yield: 4 servings
- 4 cups TruMoo Lowfat Chocolate Milk
- 10 chocolate wafer cookies, coarsely broken
- 1/2 cup frozen non-dairy whipped topping, thawed
- 8 mini chocolate chips or mini chocolate candies (orange/brown color recommended)
- In blender, blend chocolate milk and chocolate wafer cookies until smooth. Heat mixture in saucepan or microwave until just heated through.
- To serve, pour chocolate milk mixture into 4 glasses. For each serving, spoon a large, upright dollop of whipped topping to resemble a ghost. Insert chocolate chips or chocolate candies into dollop for eyes.
Note: To enjoy a cold mudslide, do not heat in saucepan or microwave.
Source: TruMoo