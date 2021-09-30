Recipe: How to roast pumpkin seeds

Carving jack-o’-lanterns is a Halloween tradition that both adults and children enjoy. It’s hard to resist an opportunity to carve a funny or scary face into a pumpkin that will soon make its way to the front porch, but there’s another irresistible element to carving pumpkins as well.

Roasted pumpkin seeds make for a tasty, tempting treat. Seeds must be removed before carving pumpkins, so turning them into a savory snack is a great way to make use of them and cook up some fuel for family carving sessions. Roasting pumpkin seeds is a straightforward process, though some people may have their own techniques to make seeds more flavorful.

The following recipe for Roasted Pumpkin Seeds from the Food Network reflects various ways to prepare this beloved snack, ensuring that people with varying tastes can no doubt find a way to incorporate their favorite flavors into this Halloween staple.

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

1. Seed the pumpkin: Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Using a spoon, scrape the pulp and seeds out of your pumpkin into a bowl.

2. Clean the seeds: Separate the seeds from the stringy pulp, rinse the seeds in a colander under cold water, then shake dry. Don’t blot with paper towels; the seeds will stick.

3. Dry them: Spread the seeds in a single layer on an oiled baking sheet and roast 30 minutes to dry them out.

4. Add spices: Toss the seeds with olive oil, salt and your choice of spices (see below). Return to the oven and bake until crisp and golden, about 20 more minutes.

5. Sweet Toss with cinnamon and sugar (do not use salt in step 4).

6. Indian Toss with garam masala; mix with currants after roasting.

7. Spanish Toss with smoked paprika; mix with slivered almonds after roasting.

8. Italian Toss with grated parmesan and dried oregano.

9. Barbecue Toss with brown sugar, chipotle chile powder and ground cumin.