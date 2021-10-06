Port Jefferson woman arrested for stealing from their employer

Suffolk County Police arrested two women who stole more than $43,000 from their employer during a nine-month period ending in August.

Elana Sofia and Sandra Bonilla, while employed at Goodwill Industries, located at 1900 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, stole money from the company’s bank deposits from November 2020 until August 2021.

Following an investigation by 2nd Squad detectives, Sofia was arrested on Oct. 4 and Bonilla was arrested on Oct. 5.

Sofia, 29, of 14 Gary St., Port Jefferson, and Bonilla, 33, of 18 Mindres Ave., Brentwood, were charged with Grand Larceny 3rd Degree. Sofia was arraigned on Oct. 5 and Bonilla is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct.t 6 at First District Court in Central Islip.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.