Port Jefferson Station quilter accepted as contestant at AQS QuiltWeek

American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, is pleased to announce that Esterita Austin of Port Jefferson Station has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, Trunk in the Junk, at AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah, Kentucky from April 22 to 24.

The popular event features over 400 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $121,250 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 41 states and 16 countries.