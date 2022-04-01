The Earl L. Vandermeulen High School Science Olympiad team participated in the New York State Science Olympiad competition at Lemoyne College in Syracuse on March 19 and 20. The team placed 20th overall out of 60 teams from throughout the state.

There were 23 events in various STEM and science-related topics. The top 10 pairs of students in each event earned a medal.

Port Jefferson medal winners earned three state medals in bridges, forensics and remote sensing including 8th Place, Forensics – Gavin Onghai and Michelle Wu; 8th Place, Remote Sensing – Hugo Onghai and Benjamin Perez-Flesler; and 9th Place, Bridges – Teppei Fukuto and Riley Perrotta

“We continue to be impressed by our high school Science Olympiad students in their hard work and success,” co-coach Melissa Garcia said.

Co-coach Amanda Brideson added, “We are exceptionally proud of our entire team for not only their academic achievements but also displaying excellent sportsmanship and kindness the entire trip toward other competing teams.”

In addition to Ms. Brideson and Ms. Garcia, chaperones Mr. Gregory Gorniok and Mr. Dannie Holland joined the students.

With Port Jefferson pride, the team members congratulate competitors Ward Melville High School on their success and wish them all the luck at nationals. Photo from PJSD