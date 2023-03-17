Port Jefferson Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for The Bar Method

The Bar Method Port Jeff Village celebrated its grand opening on March 11 with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce (PJCC), light refreshments and a champagne toast.

Located inside the Harbor Square Mall at 134 Main Street, Port Jefferson, the franchise is a boutique fitness studio offering barre classes for students of all levels.

According to the website, the signature method uses your own body weight, the ballet barre and a few props to create a transformative workout that results in long, lean sculpted muscles. Highly-trained instructors customize the exercises to ensure they are safe and effective for any age and every body, including modifications for pregnant women and students with injuries. Studio amenities include lockers, a beauty bar, showers, childcare, free parking and more.

For more information, call 631-828-1474 or visit [email protected]

