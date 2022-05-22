Port Jefferson Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Tabú Shoes

The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce (PJCC) held an official ribbon cutting for the only shoe store in Port Jefferson Village, Tabú Shoes, on May 12.

Attendees, including PJCC President Joy Pipe (in pink sweater), family, friends and staff, were treated to “shoe” cookies and strawberries dipped in colored white chocolate with sparkles.

Located at 20 Chandler Square, the store offers a fine selection of footwear for men and women including sandals, heels, slippers, prom shoes, flip flops, and boots. Brands include Steve Madden, Free People, Soludos, Chinese Laundry, Vintage Havana and more.

Owner Kristine Hoffman (pictured with scissor with her husband Arnold and children John and Ava) also owns Tabu Boutique at 158 East Main Street which has a unique and eclectic collection of fine jewelry, women’s clothing and more.

“Our Chamber is very pleased once again in having a boutique shoe store here in the Village. We wish owner Kristine Hoffman much success!” said Barbara Ransome, Director of Operations at the chamber.

The store is open daily from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. For more information, call 631-642-7186.