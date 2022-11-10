Port Jeff Royals fight to the end, defeat top-seeded Tuckers

Port Jeff Royals fight to the end, defeat top-seeded Tuckers

by -
0 24
1 of 34
Port Jeff junior Erin Henry digs one out. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Alexa Ayotte serves the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Erin Henry keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Erin Henry returns the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Point, Port Jeff. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Alexa Ayotte keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Mia O’Connell battles at net. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Erin Henry sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Sophia Wennerod with a kill shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Alexa Ayotte keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Olivia Sherman keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Erin Henry attacks at net. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Sophia Wennerod with a kill shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Olivia Sherman keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Erin Henry returns the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Mia O’Connell battles at net. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Maggie Johnston sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Erin Henry from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Sophia Wennerod with a kill shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Erin Henry with a towering kill shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Alexa Ayotte with another deep dig. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Maggie Johnston sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Royal Nation. Photo by Bill Landon
Royal Nation. Photo by Bill Landon
One point away from the LIC. Photo by Bill Landon
Royals WIN! Photo by Bill Landon
Royals WIN! Photo by Bill Landon
Royals WIN! Photo by Bill Landon
Royals WIN! Photo by Bill Landon
Royals WIN! Bill Landon photo
Royals WIN! Photo by Bill Landon
Royals WIN! Photo by Bill Landon

The Mattituck Tuckers hoped to avenge their first loss of the season in the Class C Suffolk County Championship at Hauppauge High School on Monday, Nov. 7.

Mattituck won the first two sets, 25-19 and 25-21. On track for a shutout win, the Lady Royals rallied and won the following two sets 25-17, forcing a final and decisive game five. 

Port Jeff broke out to an 11-7 lead in a game where 15 points would win. But Mattituck, the no. 1 seed, wouldn’t go quietly, fighting back with ferocity. 

Yet Port Jeff would go on to put the game away, 15-12, ending Mattituck’s season and advancing to the Long Island Championship round. 

Junior Olivia Sherman had 18 kills, a service ace, and 10 digs. Teammate Erin Henry killed 15, and dug out 24, along with three aces. 

The Lady Royals retake the court Thursday, Nov. 10, when they face Oyster Bay at Hauppauge High School. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 31

0 31

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply