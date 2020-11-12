Port Jeff Chamber welcomes TAAG to village with ribbon cutting
The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the village’s newest gift shop, Treasures-America’s Artisan Gallery, or TAAG for short., on Nov. 5. Located at Lighthouse Landing, 14 East Broadway, Suite #3, Port Jefferson, the store only sells products made in the USA.
Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn presented owners Bob and Nancy Hendrick with a proclamation and wished them much success.
“I’m delighted to support a new small business in Port Jefferson. With TAAG Gallery, we have a chance to buy local and support the arts!” said Leg. Hahn.
“We are so proud to be a part of such an amazing town and community that is Port Jefferson! Cheers to many more years,” added the Hendricks.
Pictured from left, chamber director and manager of the Steamroom Vinny Seiter; TAAG owners Bob and Nancy Hendrick; chamber president and owner of East End Shirt Company Joy Pipe; Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn; and chamber member Russell Baker, owner of Ecolin Jewelers.
TAAG’s operating hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday. For further information, please call 631-741-2344.