Port Jeff Chamber welcomes TAAG to village with ribbon cutting

The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the village’s newest gift shop, Treasures-America’s Artisan Gallery, or TAAG for short., on Nov. 5. Located at Lighthouse Landing, 14 East Broadway, Suite #3, Port Jefferson, the store only sells products made in the USA.

Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn presented owners Bob and Nancy Hendrick with a proclamation and wished them much success.

“I’m delighted to support a new small business in Port Jefferson. With TAAG Gallery, we have a chance to buy local and support the arts!” said Leg. Hahn.

“We are so proud to be a part of such an amazing town and community that is Port Jefferson! ⁣Cheers to many more years,” added the Hendricks.

Pictured from left, chamber director and manager of the Steamroom Vinny Seiter; TAAG owners Bob and Nancy Hendrick; chamber president and owner of East End Shirt Company Joy Pipe; Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn; and chamber member Russell Baker, owner of Ecolin Jewelers.

TAAG’s operating hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday. For further information, please call 631-741-2344.