Port Jeff BID illuminates village with a new tree CommunityHolidaysPort Times RecordVillage of Port Jefferson by Press Release - December 2, 2022 0 4 Photo courtesy Kathianne Snaden The Port Jefferson Business Improvement District held a tree-lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1. The tree was purchased by the Business Improvement District with the full support of the village government, according to Deputy Mayor Kathianne Snaden. Santa Claus lit the tree during the event after a countdown from those in attendance. The night was festive with a snowmaker, hot chocolate from Starbucks, and candy canes from Roger’s Frigate. Those involved in the planning and lighting of the tree expressed enthusiasm for adding this new holiday staple to Port Jefferson. Photo courtesy Kathianne Snaden