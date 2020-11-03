Police Seek Three for Stealing Liquor from Hauppauge Store

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police 4th Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly stole liquor from a Hauppauge store last month.

Two women and a man allegedly stole approximately $700 worth of alcohol from Aqua Vitae Wines and Liquors, located at 597 Route 347, Oct. 27 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.