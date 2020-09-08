Police have issued a silver alert for a Port Jefferson Station man they said had dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Suffolk County Police said Donald Harrison, 62 left a residence on Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station Sept. 7 at around 8:15 p.m.

Harrison was described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds with greying hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey sweatshirt.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Harrison’s location to call 911 or the 6th Squad at 631-854-8652.