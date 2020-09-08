Huntington Station Teenager Shot

Suffolk County Police 2nd Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a teenager was shot in Huntington Station early in the morning Sept. 8.

A 19-year-old female was on the first floor of a home located on East 9th Street, off Depot Road, when she was struck in the leg by one of several gunshots fired from outside the residence at approximately 12:45 a.m. The victim was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the 2nd Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.