Pocketbook stolen from Walmart in Commack

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole a pocketbook from a shopping cart in Commack last month.

A man allegedly stole a pocketbook, containing a credit card and cash, from a shopping cart at Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road, on May 11 at 9:50 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.