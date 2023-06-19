The Jazz Loft’s kicks off summer with Guitar in the Garden concert June 21

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook kicks off summer with a Guitar in the Garden concert on Wednesday, June 21. Enjoy an evening of guitar performances, a glass of wine and a chance to take in the beautiful Count Basie Garden. The performance starts at 6 p.m. Friends Circle members get the first drink on the house!

The first Summer of 2023 Guitar in the Garden will feature Steve Salerno. Salerno is an active performer of Jazz and Classical music. He has performed in France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Spain, China, Malaysia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Cuba, Haiti, Russia and throughout the United States. He is a member of the Ray Anderson Organic Quartet (with Gary Versace and Tommy Campbell), Paul Smoker 4-Tet (with Drew Gress and Phil Haynes), Mala Waldron Quartet (with Miriam Sullivan and Michael T.A. Thompson), Blue Pipa Trio (with Min Xiao-Fen & Dean Johnson) a duo with the MET’s lyric soprano, Susanna Phillips, a duo with NY Philharmonic’s principal percussionist, Christopher Lamb and leads a variety of groups, including his Jazz quartet, Exiles.

The event is free; no registration required.

For more information contact the Jazz Loft at: 631-751-1895 or visit https://www.thejazzloft.org