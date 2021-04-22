PJSTCA to host drive-thru Wellness Day

The Town of Brookhaven Council District 1 Drug Prevention Coalition and the Center for Prevention and Outreach’s SB IMPACT Coalition will be hosting a drive-thru wellness and drug takeback day.

Partnering with the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association, on Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. people can visit the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber Train Car at the southeast corner of Route 112 and Route 347 (entrance on Rose Avenue).

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department 6th Precinct will be there to collect expired and unused prescription drugs.

The Town of Brookhaven E-Waste Recycling will gather vaping products.

Visitors may turn in any expired, unused or unwanted pill/capsule medications, vaping devices and vaping cartridges. Liquids and needles cannot be accepted.

There will also be a food drive for local food pantries.

Masks are required, as is social distancing