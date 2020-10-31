The Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church of Port Jefferson will be welcoming new full-time Proestamenos Fr. Elias (Lou) Nicholas Sunday, Nov. 1. The Church’s previous Proestamenos, Fr. (Jim) Demetrios Calogredes, recently retired after serving the Port Jefferson community for 12 years.

Fr. Lou was born in Brooklyn and moved to Centereach when he was five years old and where his family made Assumption Church their spiritual home. He attended Ward Melville High School and graduated from Suffolk County Community College in 2002 with an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Religious Studies in 2004 from Hellenic College and his Masters of Divinity Degree in 2008.

Fr. Lou is married to wife, Presbytera Tammy and they have one son, John.

On April 5, 2009 Fr. Lou was ordained to the deaconate at St. John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Blue Point. On June 1, 2009 he was assigned to St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church in Greenlawn, and ordained to the priesthood on July 26, 2009 at St. Paraskevi. He was assigned there as the assistant priest. In September 2014, Fr. Lou became the senior Proestamenos of St. Paraskevi and remained there until September of 2020.

Fr. Lou is happy and feels blessed to begin a new chapter in the church where he grew up.

“It is good to be home,” he said. “I am looking forward to meeting with the congregants of Kimisis as we continue on this spiritual journey together.”