Picturesque Ranch In Stony Brook!

This 3 bedroom ranch is comfortably situated on .79 acres in the scenic Stony Brook Shore area. The home has hardwood floors throughout and features a living room with a fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, sunroom, central air, and new paint throughout. There’s a full basement, full attic, and an oversized 2 car garage with upgraded doors and openers. Outdoors, the lush green plantings and lawn space create a peaceful and natural environment to be enjoyed year round! Taxes are $13,173. You must see this lovely home. $459,999.

