This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is set on a shy fenced half acre, just a short distance

from the Inlet, park and docks. Enjoy the updated oak eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, cathedral ceilings, den, fireplace and wood floors. The master suite has a full bath and ample closets, and the den has sliders to the yard. The large basement has a separate entrance, and a circular drive leads to the 1 car garage. $329,900.