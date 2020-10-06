Setauket- 5 Private Acres On Long Island Sound!

This property was owned by the same family for over a century…at one time they owned the entire 500 acre peninsula of Crane Neck. And it was on this site that their summer home once stood-
a testament to this land’s unrivaled quality. Now this blank canvas is teed up for a heavy-hitter who wants
to create a one-of-a-kind waterfront estate- with commanding 270 degree views from 85 feet above sea level with a private beach, stone revetment and heavily vegetated bluff.  Natural grade allows for a walk-out lower level with gorgeous water views. $3,800,000
 
