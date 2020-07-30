EYE CANDY

Maria Hoffman of East Setauket snapped this photo on July 18. She writes, ‘I was on the harborside beach of Port Jeff Harbor’s western headland just south of the inlet. As I scanned the busy Saturday harbor, the bright bold colors of the spinnaker sail caught my eye. As the boat moved toward Port Jeff Village I realized that the striped sail would soon pass by the stacks with their candy striping and just waited for the moment.’

Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]