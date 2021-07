POSING IN POQUOTT

Daniel Dunaief discovered this frog friend on an evening walk with the dog in Poquott last week. He writes, ‘The frog, and the dog, stayed still long enough to allow us to get a close up using a phone light on one side and a camera on the other. After the photo, the dog ambled home and the frog hopped away.

Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]