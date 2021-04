A STATUESQUE SIGHT

Michael Perlotto of Stony Brook snapped this incredible photo in mid-March. He writes, ‘I was walking at dusk on Trustees Road [at West Meadow Beach]. I rounded the corner and came upon this amazing scene. I was the only one within eyesight … you could hear a pin drop as the deer stood off on the horizon. I quickly took this picture with my iPhone as the deer stood perfectly still like statues!’

Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]