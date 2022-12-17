Pedestrian seriously injured in Huntington Station motor vehicle crash Police & FireTimes of Huntington-Northport by Press Release - December 17, 2022 0 3 File photo Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Huntington Station on Dec. 16. Diane Garetano was operating a 2017 Chevrolet sedan southbound on New York Avenue, near Depot Road, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian, who was crossing the street, at approximately 7:25 p.m. The pedestrian was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Garetano, 58, of Huntington, was not injured. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of his family. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.