‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ returns to the big screen for the holidays Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHolidaysMovie Review by Heidi Sutton - December 17, 2022 0 3 A scene from ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’Photo from Fathom Events Frank Capra’s heart-warming masterpiece It’s A Wonderful Life celebrates its 75th anniversary this week and in commemoration, Turner Classic Movies, Paramount Pictures and Fathom Events are bringing the classic holiday film to over 1,000 select theaters nationwide on Sunday, Dec. 18 and Wednesday, Dec. 21. The story follows George Bailey (James Stewart) who sets aside his dreams of world travel to run his father’s small community bank and to protect the people of Bedford Falls from greedy businessman Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore). When a costly mistake pushes George to the brink of despair, a visit from a kindly stranger (Henry Travers) shows George how the life of one good man can change the world forever. Locally the film will be screened at Island Cinema De Lux in Holtsville on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.; AMC Stony Brook 17 on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.; Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas on Dec. 18 at 3:30 p.m. and Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.; and Regal UA Farmingdale at noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both days. To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.