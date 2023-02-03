Pedestrian killed in Nesconset motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Nesconset on Feb. 2.

Equislaure Gabriel was driving a 2005 Honda CRV on eastbound Nesconset Highway, east of Terry Road, when her vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at approximately 9 p.m. The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Gabriel, 27, of Nesconset, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.