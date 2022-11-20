Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Holbrook

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Holbrook. A passing motorist called 911 at approximately 6:45 a.m. on November 20 to report a body on the side of Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue.

Following an investigation, it was determined the man was crossing eastbound Veterans Memorial Highway when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The man, Alan Lepre, 59, of Holbrook, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.