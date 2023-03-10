Pedestrian killed in Commack motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Commack on March 8.

Julio Monteiro was walking southbound on Veterans Memorial Highway, east of Jericho Turnpike, when he was struck by a westbound 2015 Kia Soul, at 10:39 p.m. Monteiro, 63, of Valley Stream was transported to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, Kristina Frenger, 41, of East Northport, was not injured. The Kia was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.