Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Butterscotch, Patch, Chai, Betty Boop, Robert, Dandelion, Jan and Marsha!

Meet Butterscotch & Patch

These five-month-old Labrador mixes recently arrived at Little Shelter in Huntington via the Passage to Freedom Program and are quickly acclimating to New York life on their road to adoption. Eager about the prospect of finding their forever homes, they can hardly contain their excitement, as evidenced by enthusiastic wiggles and wagging tails! Gentle, sweet-spirited, and slightly goofy, it’s easy to see why Labradors are Americans favorite breed. Stop by to meet Butterscotch (female) and Patch (male) and choose the one that’s just right for your family. *Butterscotch & Patch are not yet fully grown nor completely housebroken.* Call 631-368-8770, ext. 21.

Meet Chai

A beautiful balance of smooth and spicy, this five-month-old Shepherd mix is Chai, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Full-bodied and fun-loving, she is ready to find her forever home and begin her life as part of a loving family. Intelligent and intrigued by everything around her, she’ll show you the world through puppy dog eyes, renewing your appreciation for the simple things. Eager to learn and develop into her best self, she’ll quickly move to the top of the class during obedience training, proudly wearing the title of “best girl”. Stop by Little Shelter today and request to meet the most delicious Chai! *Chai is not yet fully grown nor completely housebroken.* Call 631-368-8770, ext. 21.

Meet Betty Boop

Betty has been waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her knight in shining armor for a very long time. A low key and loving 10-12 year old spayed female pit bull mix, Betty suffers from significant arthritis of the hips and knees and will need a home that can manager her medications. She is available for adoption or Forever Foster. Betty loves all people, but must be the only pet in an adult only home. She will roll over for belly rubs from absolutely anyone and loves food and snuggles! She also likes to dip her feet in the kiddie pools and shred dog toys. Betty hates to be away from people and would love to be by your side all day long, though she deals with her alone time well. Snuggle up with Betty and be lulled to sleep by her adorable snore. Call 631-360-7575.

Meet Robert

Robert is a short-haired, adult/senior male waiting at Little Shelter for his furever home. He enjoys being around people and seeks out attention from everyone! Come meet this happy gentleman! Call 631-368-8770, ext. 36.

Meet Dandelion

Dandelion, a three-year-old Boxer mix, was recently rescued from a shelter in Texas and is now safe at Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. A bundle of sunshine, she LOVES to snuggle, get ear rubs, go for walks, play with other dogs, chew on her toys, and meet new people! She is affectionate, outgoing, smart, eager to please, energetic, and would make a wonderful family dog! She is as sweet as pie and has even spent some time in a foster home learning some good manners. Will you make Dandelion’s day and come visit her? Call 631-727-5731, ext. 1.

Did you know? The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter, 300 Horseblock Road, Brookhaven currently has many beautiful kittens available for adoption including Jan and Marsha, pictured above. Visit www.brookhavenny.gov or call 631-451-6950.

