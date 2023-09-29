Ward Melville Patriots girls field hockey loses to rivals Sachem East in overtime

1 of 10

By Bill Landon

Ward Melville girls field hockey at 6-0 in their division looked for another win in a road game against Sachem East (5-1) Saturday morning, Sept. 23, in a windswept driving rain as senior midfielder Olivia Comerford rocked the box at the 3:28 mark of the opening quarter to put the Patriots out front. Midway through the 3rd quarter Sachem East answered when Ava Stunder’s shot found its mark to tie the game 1-1. The final 12 minutes of regulation wouldn’t decide the outcome of the game, forcing overtime in the miserable conditions.

Sachem East’s Kacey Berger settled the matter 6:28 into the sudden death overtime period when she scored off an assist for the game winning goal for the 2-1 victory.

Sachem East improves to 6-1 as the Patriots dropped to 6-1 in the Division I contest.

— Photos by Bill Landon