Ward Melville Patriots girls field hockey loses to rivals Sachem East in overtime

Ward Melville midfielder Jadyn Stoecker pushes up the sideline for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville forward Kelly Callan battles for the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Olivia Comerford drives towards the box for the Patriots in a road game against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Alexa Kidd looks up-field for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Alexa Kidd fires up-field for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore midfielder Olivia Zummo passes inside. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Charley Mason pushes up-field for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Maggie Padavan with a kick save for the Patriots in a road game against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Jadyn Stoecker pushes up-field for the Patriots in a road game against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Charley Mason shoots for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Ward Melville girls field hockey at 6-0 in their division looked for another win in a road game against Sachem East (5-1) Saturday morning, Sept. 23, in a windswept driving rain as senior midfielder Olivia Comerford rocked the box at the 3:28 mark of the opening quarter to put the Patriots out front. Midway through the 3rd quarter Sachem East answered when Ava Stunder’s shot found its mark to tie the game 1-1. The final 12 minutes of regulation wouldn’t decide the outcome of the game, forcing overtime in the miserable conditions.

Sachem East’s Kacey Berger settled the matter 6:28 into the sudden death overtime period when she scored off an assist for the game winning goal for the 2-1 victory. 

Sachem East improves to 6-1 as the Patriots dropped to 6-1 in the Division I contest.

— Photos by Bill Landon

