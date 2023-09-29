John Smith, Three Village born and raised, dies at 79

It’s with great sadness that the family and friends of John Smith announce his passing on Sept. 1 at the age of 79 years.

John is remembered by his son Sean Smith, niece Anne-Marie Rodriguez de Killeen, and grandnephews Fox Hudson Killeen, Brody and Theo Rodriguez, as well as a collection of the best friends ever.

He is predeceased by his nephew Matthew Rodriguez, sisters Bernadette and Isabel Smith, and parents Harry Smith from East Setauket and Kathleen (Duffy) Smith from County Mayo, Ireland.

John was an intelligent, characterful, loyal and generous man who was passionate about the great loves of his life: politics and service, East Setauket and the Three Village community in which he was born and raised, beloved dog Montana, and dearest friend (and predeceased) George Rehn, the Poncho to his Cisco.

Following retirement in 2010 from the Suffolk County Department of Labor, John joined the county Department of Health Services as an inventory manager for the Public Health Emergency Preparedness program. He was instrumental in their Point of Dispensing activities, making sure staff had the proper equipment and supplies for vaccination clinics and exercises, playing a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Infant Jesus R.C. Church, 110 Myrtle Ave., Port Jefferson. This will be followed by a small memorial celebration at the VFW Hall in East Setauket.

In lieu of flowers, please donate on John’s behalf to the RSVP Animal Welfare & Rescue Group: rsvpinc.org/donations/donate-now.