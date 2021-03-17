Pal-O-Mine Equestrian offers grief support program

Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, Inc. in Islandia, a private, not for profit organization providing a comprehensive therapeutic equine program using horses to facilitate growth, learning and healing for children and adults with disabilities, has announced that it is opening up its Frontline Heroes Wellness Program, initially developed for medical professionals and first responders, to all Long Islanders grappling with the impacts of the pandemic.

This includes those who have lost a loved one and anyone who could benefit from participating in some of the program’s various well-being activities.

The Frontline Heroes Wellness Program, which was introduced in May 2020 at the height of the pandemic in New York, includes both virtual and in-person wellness sessions at Pal-O-Mine’s 13-acre working farm. These sessions include reiki, mindfulness, and a wide range of experiences with Pal-O-Mine’s horses and other animals that live on the farm. All sessions are facilitated by licensed social workers, reiki masters and certified equine specialists. The sessions are free through April 30, 2021.

“The benefits of being in nature have been well-documented and include reduced stress and an imparting of calm, connection and solace. It also has been proven that animals and nature together help lower heart rate, blood pressure and muscle tension,” said Pal-O-Mine Founder and CEO Lisa Gatti. “We are proud to be able to support our fellow Long Islanders as, together, we all strive for a return to normal and well-being.”

For more information on Pal-O-Mine or this Grief Program, visit:www.pal-o-mine.org or call, JoAnn Woodruff, Office Manager, at 631-348-1389.