Ward Melville boys volleyball prevail in 4

Libero Tommy Engel sets up for the Patriots in a Div. I matchup at home Mar. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s libero Tommy Engel sets the play for the Patriots in a Div. I matchup at home Mar. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Tommy Engel sets the play for the Patriots in a Div. I matchup at home Mar. 15. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Timothy Chu with a spike for the Patriots in a Div. I matchup against Sachem East Mar. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Timothy Chu from the service line for the Patriots in a Div. I matchup against Sachem East Mar. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Timothy Chu from the service line for the Patriots in a Div. I matchup against Sachem East Mar. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Richie Ragonese from the service line for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem East. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville freshman KJ Anderson with a block for the Patriots in a Div. I matchup at home Mar. 15. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville freshman KJ Anderson battles at net for the Patriots in a Div. I matchup at home Mar. 15. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s KJ Anderson and Ryan McCaffery battle at net for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville co-captain Joshua Russo puts the ball in play for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville co-captain Joshua Russo and KJ Anderson battle at net for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Jaron Popp with a return for the Patriots Mar. 15. Bill Landon photo
Patriots huddle up after a volley. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Dylan Fagan from the service line for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem East. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Charlie Fernandes sets up the shot at home against Sachem East Mar. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Bryan McCaffrey with a kill shot in a home game against Sachem East Mar. 15. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Bryan McCaffrey sets the play in a home game against Sachem East. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Bryan McCaffrey with a kill shot in a home game against Sachem East Mar. 15. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Bryan McCaffrey serves in a home game against Sachem East Mar. 15. Bill Landon photo

Ward Melville boys volleyball started strong with Sachem East winning the opening set but fell behind in the second clawing their way back to win it by two points.

East had no intention of going quietly when they nipped the Patriots in the third match winning it 25-22 to force a game four. Ward Melville rallied back to take the fourth set to win the match 3-1 at home March 15.

Senior co-captain Bryan McCaffery led the way for the Patriots with 15 kills followed by Christopher Sohl who had five kills and five blocks, along with teammate Charlie Fernandes who served up four aces. Ward Melville took it in four sets 25-16, 26-24, 22-25 and 25-15 in the Division I matchup to lift the Patriots to 2-2 in this COVID-abbreviated season.

