Open casting call for 26th annual Port Jefferson Charles Dickens Festival

Hear ye! Hear ye! Casting of “street characters” for the 26th annual Port Jefferson Charles Dickens Festival on Dec. 2, 3 and 4 will be held at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Actors, singers, prop people, dancers, puppet performers and sound people needed. All ages welcome. Costumes are provided and community service hours will be given to students. Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Karen Overin at 631-375-7451 or by email at [email protected]