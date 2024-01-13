Obituary: Vincent Francis Sucato

Prepared by Sucato Family

Vincent Francis Sucato, son of Natale Joseph Sucato and Rose Marie Manfredo Sucato, died on Dec. 30 at the age of 84.

Vincent attended local schools in Poughkeepsie and received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees, summa cum laude, at the State University of New York at Albany. He triple-majored in history, Latin and English and was certified to teach all three at the high school level.

Vincent was a Latin scholar and received a Fulbright scholarship to study in Italy. He devoted his career to teaching, primarily Latin and AP English, across Suffolk County, including for many years at Ward Melville, where the students acknowledged their deep appreciation of his teaching by dedicating their yearbook to him on three occasions.

Those who knew “Vinnie” enjoyed his irreverent sense of humor and appreciated his generosity and concern for others. In the 1990s he volunteered with the Long Island Association for AIDS Care and for several years spent quality time with patients on the AIDS wards at Stony Brook University Hospital.

In his retirement years, he shared his home in East Setauket with longtime friend Harry Conroy, who survives him. He was predeceased by his brother Natale Jr. and his sister Rose Marie. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law David and Dorothy Sucato as well as his nieces Gina and Carolyn and their children.

At Vincent’s request, there were no services.