Obituary: Remembering Valerie ‘Val’ Rose Kratochvil

Valerie Rose Kratochvil, age 16, suddenly passed away on March 4. Valerie is survived in heartfelt memories by her parents Margaret and Kenneth and her twin sister Laurie. Valerie is also survived by her Aunt Susan, Uncle Scott Sedacca and cousins David and Kristen Sedacca; Uncle Ken Fee and cousin Kerry Fee; Uncle Peter Fee; Aunt Anne and Ray Redeman and cousins Jessica and Kaitlyn Redeman; Uncle Anthony and Aunt Donna Termini and cousins Bella, Joey and Lucy Termini; Aunt Mildred and Uncle Phil Musco. She was predeceased by her grandparents Marilyn and Kenneth Kratochvil, Ann and Matthew Fee, and her great-grandfather Vincent Petrolino.

Valerie was born Nov. 8, 2007, and she brought light into the world instantly. She was 2 minutes older than her twin sister Laurie — and she never let her forget it!

Valerie was a junior at Smithtown High School East. She was warm, loving, compassionate and the best friend a person could want. Valerie was a brilliant girl; she kept herself to a standard of straight As that she worked incredibly hard to keep in order to pursue her goal of becoming a pharmacist one day.

She was a member of the Music, French and Social Studies honor societies. She was also on track to be a part of the National Honor Society.

Valerie had a love for singing that was unmatched. She was also involved in the choir program at her school. She participated in NYSSMA for three years and was in the All-County Choir for two years.

The high school junior was not only an incredible student and singer but she was an athlete as well. She was on varsity winter and spring track teams, varsity field hockey, Long Island field hockey and other Long Island field hockey club teams. She participated in the Athletes Helping Athletes Club at her school that showcased her dedication to sharing her love of sports with others.

Many friends and family members called her Val. Outside of school Val was an avid reader who adored going to the store to get her next book to read. She had a passion for cooking and baking as well. Val was fashionable and loved to shop for clothes, curl her hair and do makeup. Val was an avid skier and went on many vacations with her family, skiing in Vermont and Lake Tahoe, traveled to the Caribbean and several times to Disney World.

Valerie brought happiness every single day to those she encountered. She touched the hearts of everyone. Valerie loved life and had the brightest future. Our family is heartbroken and we know Valerie will be with us always. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Valerie, we will miss you forever and will remember all of the wonderful memories that you have given us every day for the rest of our lives. We love you, Valerie!

Since Valerie’s passing, loved ones, friends, teammates and community members have offered support to the Kratochvil family. Teammate and friend, Hannah Honor, started a Meal Train for the family, asking for donations and contributions to a meal calendar — providing meals for the family — extending through April.

Offering additional support Mallory Guerin, director of Long Island Field Hockey, created a GoFundMe page asking for support for Valerie’s family. All donations will go directly to the Kratochvil family to help pay for funeral expenses, meals and any other expenses while they are out of work. To donate visit GoFundMe and search for the Kratochvil family.