Obituary: Remembering Michael H. Burner

Prepared by The Burner Family

Michael Burner, 80, of Westhampton Beach, passed away on March 6.

Michael was born on Sept. 15, 1943, to Kurt and Anna Burner in the Bronx. At 16 years old, his first job was in a button factory also in the Bronx. He was a rising star in the retail world and as only Michael could do, he went into an entirely new field: construction. Later in life he became a builder/developer, as the founder and president of Elderco Inc., a creator of fine homes in the Hamptons.

In 1980 with three kids in tow, Brian, Robin and Gabriele, he married Nancy J. Marchesini who already had daughter Tara. Soon Britt, Kyra and Taylor made it an uneven seven.

To say Michael was a family man is an understatement. From starting the Safe Homes Program and Friday Night Recreation to coaching sports teams and serving as president of the Port Jefferson School Board of Education, Michael was an impactful part of the local community. Ever dedicated to community service, Michael was a leader and active member of the Port Jefferson Lions Club and, later, the Moriches Bay Project, Kiwanis of Greater Westhampton and was a charter member of the Westhampton Yacht Squadron.

Michael will be missed by his friends, family, clients, business associates, the Elderco team and all of the other various lives he touched with his sarcasm and quick wit.

Michael is survived by his wife Nancy; son Brian; daughters Robin, Gabriele, Tara, Britt, Kyra and Taylor; 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Michael H. Burner Community Service Trust at everloved.com/life-of/michael-burner. All donations will be used to support various community groups and projects in which Michael was involved.