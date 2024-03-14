Kids Korner: March 14 to 21, 2024

PROGRAMS

Hatchery Egg Hunts

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will hold egg hunts on March 16, 17, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Children up to 6 years of age can hunt for eggs during 20 minute sessions scheduled throughout the day. $12 per child, $5 helper siblings ages 7 to 12, $7 adults, $6 seniors. Registration is required at www.cshfishhatchery.org.

Leprechaun Trap Engineering

The Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson invites children in grades 2 to 6 to engineer the ultimate leprechaun trap on either March 16 and March 17 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Explore leprechaun lore and devise clever strategies to outsmart these elusive creatures. Each child’s trap will be as unique as their imagination! Admission is $8 adults, $6 children. 631-331-3277

Luck of the Pirates

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for a Luck of the Pirates program on March 16 at 2:30 p.m.​ Sail the Seven Seas and discover swashbuckling stories of Irish Pirates of yore! Find out pirate fact from fiction as you create your own eye patch and pirate hat. Decorate a glittering treasure chest to take home. No registration needed. Admission fee plus $10 per participant.

Storytime Under Stars

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Storytime Under the Stars series on March 17 at 6 p.m. Your favorite bedtime storybooks come to life in the planetarium theater! Children ages 2 and older are invited to wear their most comfy pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animal. Tickets are $8 for guests, $6 for members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on March 18 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

THEATER

Disney’s ‘Descendants’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s Descendants The Musical from March 16 to 30. Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? Tickets are $18 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 21 to March 16. Enjoy a grand-new take on this classic tale featuring an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family. All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Alice in Wonderland’

Up next for the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland from March 23 to April 28. Alice takes a tumble down an enchanted rabbit hole to an off-kilter world of mock turtles, dancing flora, punctual rabbits, and mad tea parties. Will Alice be able to find her footing in this bizarre place? ill she ever figure out how to get home? All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Hop’ Aboard the Bunny Express

Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a screening of Hop in the Chamber Train Car, southeast corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station on March 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. $20 per person includes movie, water, popcorn, and cookie with a visit from the Easter Bunny at the end. To reserve your seat, visit www.pjstchamber.com or call 631-821-1313.

‘The Secret of Kells’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Secret of Kells on March 17 at noon. A young boy in a remote medieval outpost under siege from barbarian raids is beckoned to adventure when a celebrated master illuminator arrives with an ancient book, brimming with secret wisdom and powers. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.