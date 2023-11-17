Obituary: Hazel Louise Cardillo

Hazel Louise (Kanzler) Cardillo was a light so bright that her glow forever warms those blessed to know her.

As the sun rose on Monday, Nov. 6, Hazel succumbed to a valiant fight with ALS. She was 73.

Haze, as she liked to be called, was born on May 23, 1950, in Irvington, New Jersey, to the late John and Hazel (Hendry) Kanzler and stepfather Ernst Velle.

She spent her childhood in Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey, and graduated from Jefferson Township High School. At 15, she met Michael, her beloved husband of 54 years, while vacationing at Jones Beach. They made their home in the village of Port Jefferson, where they raised their two daughters, Nicole and Cherie, and welcomed four grandchildren to the world.

Haze was selfless, and her joyful, giving nature touched the lives of many, including the countless students she taught as an ESL teacher at Comsewogue School District and adjunct professor at Stony Brook University. Haze filled the world with song, playing piano and singing in the local United Methodist Church choir for many years.

She lived a life of simple pleasures: strong cups of coffee in the morning, birds at her kitchen window, warm showers, beach walks, drives to the North Fork, wood-burning fires, cozy pajamas, old movies, brisk fall days, peaceful snowfalls and the sound of the ferry’s foghorn pulling into the harbor. Much like Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” she believed there was no place like home.

Haze was predeceased by her eldest brother, John, and is survived by her loving husband, Michael Joseph Cardillo; their children Nicole (Christopher) Barisic and Cherie (Jonathan) Totillo; grandchildren Claire, Mabel, Ada and Isaac; sisters Carolyn and Jean; many nieces and nephews; and their adored rescue dog, Mindy.

A memorial service was held Monday, Nov. 13, at Moloney Funeral Home in Port Jefferson Station, with a private burial following at Cedar Hill Cemetery.