Ward Melville Patriots boys volleyball peaks at right time to win LI championship

1 of 7

By Bill Landon

The Ward Melville boys’ volleyball team finished the regular season in seventh place in Division I with an 8-6 record, entering postseason play as the No. 5 seed.

The road to the Long Island championship took the Patriots through Sachem North, the No. 4 seed, winning 3-0 Oct. 25 in the quarterfinal match which sent the Patriots to the semifinal round with a road game Oct. 28 against top-seeded Bay Shore. It would take five sets to determine the winner, but the Patriots prevailed with a 3-2 victory to advance to the Suffolk championship game with another road game against No. 2 West Islip Nov. 1. Again, it would take five sets in the Suffolk title game, but Ward Melville edged the Lions 3-2 to punch their ticket to the Long Island championship game against Syosset at Center Moriches High School Saturday, Nov 11.

The Patriots have peaked at the right time, sweeping Syosset and winning the Long Island title 25-20, 25-14, 25-22. Outside hitter Kyle Fagan was outstanding with 18 kills and seven digs. Ward Melville will compete for the New York State championship title game at the Albany Capital Center arena Saturday, Nov. 18.

According to New York State Public High School Athletic Association, “This is a digital-ticketed event. Cash sales will not be available on-site. Kids 5 and under are free.”