Obituary: Dr. Alfred E. Ekstrom

Dr. Alfred Ekstrom of Woodstock, Georgia, and formerly of Port Jefferson passed away on Feb. 15 at Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center. At the time of his passing, Alfred was surrounded by his loving family. He was 89 years old.

Alfred was born in Guatemala in 1934 to Oliver and Bessie Ekstrom. He came to the United States after the death of his parents at the age of 11. After attending Washington & Jefferson College, he went on to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Alfred was a general practitioner, serving Port Jefferson and surrounding towns for over 45 years. He retired in 2006.

Alfred is survived by his son Geoffrey and daughter-in-law Donna, daughter Amy and son-in-law Keith; grandchildren Jamieson and wife Sophie, Karissa, Kelsey and Aubrey; and great-grandchildren Josephine and Oliver.