Obituary: Alex Stubberfield

Prepared by The Stubberfield family

Alex Stubberfield passed away peacefully in Taos, New Mexico, where he had recently relocated from his East Setauket home to take up a position as planning & environmental coordinator with the Bureau of Land Management.

Born in Stony Brook, he grew up locally at his family’s Poquott home and after Ward Melville High School and an undergraduate degree from SUNY Brockport he moved to Virginia to commence a significant academic career at Virginia Tech.

Taking in academic secondments along the way to both Stirling University in Scotland and TU Darmstadt in Germany, Virginia Tech awarded him both a master’s in philosophy and a second master’s in public & international affairs in 2015. He went on to achieve his Ph.D. in social, political, ethical, and cultural thought in 2019, by specializing in environmental politics and working both to understand and evaluate environmental policy. Post-doctorate he worked at Virginia Tech as an adjunct professor for the Department of Political Science & International Studies where he designed and taught classes on global environmental issues.

Volunteer work included stints with the U.S. Forest Service in Virginia and the U.S. National Park Service here on Long Island at Fire Island National Seashore.

Alex was a great cook, loved to travel and experienced work and leisure throughout the United Kingdom and Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and Brazil. His passion for the outdoors was expressed through love of hiking and camping in wilderness areas and the beautiful mountains of the Blue Ridge in Virginia.

His tragic death leaves an extended family in both the U.S. and Europe and a very wide circle of close friends whose love and support he valued so much. He is survived by Denise and Peter, his loving mother and father, and his sister Valerie with whom he shared a special bond.

In lieu of flowers, donations are invited in Alex’s memory to The Nature Conservancy in Virginia at www.nature.org/en-us/about-us/where-we-work/united-states/virginia.

Visitation will be at Moloney Funeral Home, Port Jefferson Station, on Friday, April 19, 2-6 p.m.

A memorial service will be held at Caroline Church, East Setauket, on Saturday, April 20, 10-11 a.m.