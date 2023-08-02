DMV office in Port Jefferson Station to close

By Heidi Sutton

The Port Jefferson Station office of New York State’s Department of Motor Vehicles will close by the end of August.

In a press release on July 27 the agency announced that it is consolidating its brick-and-mortar locations in Suffolk County and that the closing was part of its strategic transformation plan and “ongoing efforts to maximize operational efficiencies and best utilize taxpayer resources.”

The office, located at 1055 Route 112 in the Three Roads Plaza, will no longer serve customers after August 25. Operations and staff at that location will be absorbed by the other four offices in Suffolk County which include Medford, Hauppauge, Dix Hills, and Riverhead.

“One of the foundational goals of our transformation effort is to change how we operate and to work more effectively in a fiscally responsible manner,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “All decisions about our office locations are made with our customers and employees top of mind, and through careful consideration and analysis of the facts and data.”

Schroeder said the decision was based on the expansion of the DMV’s online and self-service transactions which had led to a declining number of in-person transactions at the Port Jefferson Station office.

“Because of the significant expansion of our online footprint, our appointment system, and the processing efficiencies we have gained in the past two years, we see an opportunity to shift our workforce to the other locations in Suffolk County to maximize the capacity in those offices and ultimately to serve our customers better and faster,” he said.

There are currently more than 70 transactions and services available at DMV.NY.GOV that customers can use to better prepare to visit an office and make their experience as seamless as possible or skip the trip altogether. Customers can renew a driver license or vehicle registration online, order a duplicate document, request their driving record, pay fees and fines, check the status of their ID, change their address and more.

For in-person transactions, customers are encouraged to visit the Medford office at 2799 Route 112, which is approximately 10 miles from the Port Jefferson Station location.

“The average customer who visits [the DMV office] is in and out in less than 30 minutes thanks to DMV’s appointment scheduling system that allows customers to avoid waiting in line” said the release.

For more information, call their customer service number at 1-800-698-2931.