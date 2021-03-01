Northport Tigers girls fall in basketball semifinals

Northport junior Sophia Bica lays up for two in traffic on the road against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport freshman Kennedy Radziul drives the lane for the Tigers in a Conference I playoff game against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Sophia Bica with a reverse lay-up on the road against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Hannah Morawski scores for the Tigers in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Hannah Morawski drives the baseline in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Emma Blanco fights for the rebound for the Tigers in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior guard Allison Soule shoots from the top of the key for the Tigers in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Hannah Morawski drives the baseline in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Emma Blanco goes to the rim for the Tigers in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport sophomore Payson Hedges shoots for the Tigers in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Hannah Morawski scores for the Tigers in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Emma Blanco shoots from the paint for the Tigers in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Sophia Yearwood passes to the open shooter on the road against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Sophia Yearwood drives the baseline on the road against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport’s Sophia Bica lays up for two in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport’s Kennedy Radziul a freshman shoots for the Tigers in a Conference I playoff game against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Sophia Yearwood battles in the paint on the road against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Natalia Donofrio shoots from the corner in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Emma Blanco with the rebound for the Tigers in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood Feb. 27.Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior guard Allison Soule scores for the Tigers in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Sophia Yearwood in traffic on the road against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Hannah Morawski lays up for two in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Alexa Vassallo scores for the Tigers in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Sophia Yearwood shoots for two on the road against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport’s Rachel Mincone battles down low in the semi-final round of the Conference I playoff game on the road against Longwood Feb. 27. Photo by Bill Landon

Northport girls basketball struggled from the opening tip off trailing in the Conference I semi-final playoff game on the road against Longwood until Sophia Yearwood swished a 3-pointer to tie the game at 23 all, late in the second quarter. It would be the only time Northport evened the score as the Longwood Lions stretched their legs clamping down on defense to contain the Tigers the rest of the way for a 55-39 victory Feb. 27 to advance to the final round.

Northport junior Sophia Yearwood led the way for the Tigers with a field goal and three triples for 11 points. Teammates Sohpia Bica banked nine, Emma Blanco netted six and Hannah Morawski added 5.

Northport capped their abbreviated season with a 5-2 League I record and 5-3 overall.

