Northport Tigers girls fall in basketball semifinals

1 of 25

Northport girls basketball struggled from the opening tip off trailing in the Conference I semi-final playoff game on the road against Longwood until Sophia Yearwood swished a 3-pointer to tie the game at 23 all, late in the second quarter. It would be the only time Northport evened the score as the Longwood Lions stretched their legs clamping down on defense to contain the Tigers the rest of the way for a 55-39 victory Feb. 27 to advance to the final round.

Northport junior Sophia Yearwood led the way for the Tigers with a field goal and three triples for 11 points. Teammates Sohpia Bica banked nine, Emma Blanco netted six and Hannah Morawski added 5.

Northport capped their abbreviated season with a 5-2 League I record and 5-3 overall.