Meet the Reboli Center’s March Artisan of the Month: Mary Jaffe

The Reboli Center for Art & History in Stony Brook is pleased to name Mary Jaffe as its artisan of the month for March. “Mary is known for her handmade functional ceramics. Her pottery has such clean and elegant lines, which are reflective of the landscapes of the east end where Mary lives and works in Bridgehampton. Her work is beautiful and inspiring,” said Lois Reboli, founder of the Reboli Center and wife of the late renowned artist, Joseph Reboli, for whom the center is named.

Jaffe earned her BFA in Ceramics from Long Island University in Southampton, NY. She did post graduate studies at the Instituto Allende in Mexica, the Penland School of Crafts in North Carolina, and a five-year apprenticeship at a production pottery studio. For the past 20 years, she has been teaching children’s pottery workshops in her local community and at the Clay Art Guild in Watermill.

According to Jaffe, “As a studio potter, I am continually experimenting with and exploring the subtle properties and abilities of the material. I specialize in wheel-thrown pottery with inspiration from the horizontal lines of the landscape and natural forms of seashells and gourds. The finished works are reflective of the process, where the softness and fluidity of the raw clay is expressed in shape and texture. On occasion, I explore altered forms in collaboration with my artist husband.”

Mary Jaffe’s pottery is for sale in the Reboli Center’s Design Shop. The Center, located at 64 Main Street in Stony Brook, is free, and open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Masks must be worn, and social distancing is required. For more information, please call 631-751-7707.

Lois Reboli, president of the Reboli Center, noted that, “The Center is adhering to CDC, New York State and Suffolk County coronavirus guidelines, which limits the number of attendees at one time and requires all visitors to wear a mask and socially distance. Please be assured that staff and volunteers will wear masks, and do continuous cleaning and sanitizing.”

Photos courtesy of The Reboli Center