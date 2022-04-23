Northport Symphony Orchestra resumes concert schedule April 29

The Northport Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Richard Hyman, has announced that it will resume its presentation of live concerts at Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport on Friday, April 29 at 8 p.m. The announcement was made in a press release on April 11. The concert will feature guest artist Oda Voltersvik, who will perform the Piano Concerto in A Minor by Edvard Grieg. The program will also include Symphony No. 6 (the Pastoral), by Ludwig van Beethoven and Song of the Waters by James Cohn.

Oda Hjertine Voltersvik is a Norwegian concert pianist, regularly performing solo and chamber music recitals in Norway and abroad. She is a member of the Volt & Potenza duo and a member and project leader of the Volt Ensemble. Ms. Voltersvik is a first prize winner of the Buono & Bradshaw International Piano Competition in 2017, and has performed worldwide, including such venues as Wigmore Hall, St Martin in the Fields, Carnegie Hall, and the Palermo Classica International Festival. She holds a Master in Performance Degree from the Royal College of Music and an Artist Diploma from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance (with distinction), London. For 2021 & 2022, she has received the Norwegian Arts Councils grant for younger newly established artists.

“We are eager to present the repertoire of wonderful classical music again and invite you to join us! These concerts are made possible by ticket sales and by donations from our generous advertisers, donors, and audience members,” read the press release.

Tickets are $10 per person at the door.

For more information, visit www.northportsymphony.org.