Suffolk Community College Board freezes tuition for third consecutive year

On April 21, Suffolk County Community College’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to freeze tuition at the State University of New York’s largest community college for the third consecutive year, citing the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial strain inflation is putting on students and their families.

The Board adopted an operating College budget of approximately $208 million for the 2022-23 academic year at its monthly meeting that includes no tuition increase. Additionally, student fees will remain flat.

“Our students are our number one priority,” said Suffolk County Community College Board of Trustees Chair E. Christopher Murray, “and despite the challenges of the waning pandemic, holding down tuition cost ensures we remain an affordable, high quality, accessible resource for Suffolk residents.”

“Even as our economy recovers, we know that many Suffolk County residents need our help starting, or re-starting, their education or a career, and we are here to help them do just that,” said Suffolk County Community President Edward Bonahue. “Our Board has ensured that the door to opportunity remains open for thousands of students.”

Both College Board Chair Murray and College President Bonahue thanked the State and County for their generous, continued support of the College and its students.

Suffolk County Community College’s full-time tuition is $2,735 per semester for Suffolk County residents. In addition, the board kept tuition for its Beacon and Early College programs’ tuition flat at $57 per credit. “Suffolk remains the most affordable college tuition on Long Island,” said Bonahue, “and we believe a Suffolk education also delivers the highest value to the working families in our region.”

Suffolk’s Beacon Program is a concurrent enrollment program that allows high school juniors and seniors to take the College courses at their high school campus during regular school hours. College credits earned through the Beacon Program can be applied toward high school graduation and accepted at the College or transferred to other colleges and universities.

The Early College Program (ECP) is for high school juniors and seniors who attend our partner school districts to earn college credits while experiencing college life. Students enroll in college classes and interact with college faculty, staff and other students. ECP students can earn college-level credits while continuing to complete high school.